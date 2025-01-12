Master of lies

The fact that this brazen lie seems to have blown up in his face is probably due to his ability to behave in an almost world-champion-like manner. And since Andi Möller already had a briefing paper for such situations from his advisor Klaus Gerster with the original title "Suggestions for answers to the public", in which all sorts of lies were given in disguise, it can be assumed that the ÖVP party headquarters also has a corresponding compendium ready for its respective boss. It is interesting to see whether the similarities go so far that Christian Stocker could subscribe to one of Andi Möller's many legendary sentences: "My problem is that I am always very self-critical. Even towards myself." But we will probably have to wait and see how the coalition negotiations progress.