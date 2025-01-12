Oh, by the way...
Master of lies
"Krone" columnist Harald Petermichl has once again dug deep into the archives and uncovered some shocking connections. Who would have thought that certain dishonest tactics are used in both sport and politics?
At first glance, the two don't have much in common. Christian Stocker was not born in Frankfurt am Main and Andreas Möller was not born in Wiener Neustadt. Andi Möller was never a member of the Austrian National Council and even in the deepest archives there is no evidence that Christian Stocker ever caused a stir as a midfield creator at Borussia Dortmund or Juventus Turin. But as is so often the case in life, it's worth taking a second, closer look and striking similarities emerge. You will find them above all in the pithy statements with which the two publicly lied to their not-so-small target groups, so that the beams bent like the production of a piece of Thonet furniture.
In September 1990, the "Frankfurt boy" addressed the South Stand before a match against Besiktas Istanbul with the words "My thoughts belong only to Borussia. I have not and will not ask for my release. I will and I want to fulfill my contract with Borussia", only to immediately sign a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt. This is very reminiscent of the great interim chairman of the supposed People's Party, who not so long ago pretended to have drawn a black-Turkish line with the words "It is quite clear that what we said yesterday also applies today, and it will be no different tomorrow, that we will have no cooperation with Herbert Kickl in government responsibility" before he (presumably because it was the day after tomorrow) unapologetically began to initiate precisely this cooperation.
The fact that this brazen lie seems to have blown up in his face is probably due to his ability to behave in an almost world-champion-like manner. And since Andi Möller already had a briefing paper for such situations from his advisor Klaus Gerster with the original title "Suggestions for answers to the public", in which all sorts of lies were given in disguise, it can be assumed that the ÖVP party headquarters also has a corresponding compendium ready for its respective boss. It is interesting to see whether the similarities go so far that Christian Stocker could subscribe to one of Andi Möller's many legendary sentences: "My problem is that I am always very self-critical. Even towards myself." But we will probably have to wait and see how the coalition negotiations progress.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
