The agony of choice made a little easier

Anyone who is still undecided must make a decision by 19 January at the latest. The "Krone" in cooperation with the non-partisan initiative "mehr demokratie!" and the "VOTO" platform is offering assistance. As reported, a tool - an online voting booth - was created under scientific supervision to shed light on the jungle of party programs. "Our aim is to ensure greater democratization at all political levels. Expert information and transparency are important components of this," says Brigitte Weber from the "more democracy" initiative, explaining the reasons for the commitment. The aim is also to make politics more interesting and exciting. All comrades-in-arms are very welcome. (Info: burgenland@mehr-demokratie.at)