State election 2025
The agony of choice made a little easier
The "Krone" online voting booth reveals which party is closest to you in the Burgenland state election.
On Friday, the first opportunity to cast a vote in municipalities took place with the early election day. There was great interest.
Anyone who is still undecided must make a decision by 19 January at the latest. The "Krone" in cooperation with the non-partisan initiative "mehr demokratie!" and the "VOTO" platform is offering assistance. As reported, a tool - an online voting booth - was created under scientific supervision to shed light on the jungle of party programs. "Our aim is to ensure greater democratization at all political levels. Expert information and transparency are important components of this," says Brigitte Weber from the "more democracy" initiative, explaining the reasons for the commitment. The aim is also to make politics more interesting and exciting. All comrades-in-arms are very welcome. (Info: burgenland@mehr-demokratie.at)
So far, the online voting booth has already been clicked on numerous times. It is very easy to use: users enter their opinion on various theses and can thus compare them with the positions of the parties. The topics range from security and housing to health and care. At the end, you can see which party suits you best.
You can try out the tool at app.voto.vote
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
