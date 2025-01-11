Top doubles for STC
Salzburg legionnaires show off at the Australian Open
While STC Team Salzburg is already looking forward to the start of the Bundesliga in May, the Volksgärtner are keeping their fingers crossed for two of their teammates these days. The Bavarian doubles aces Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner have made it into the main competition of the Australian Open.
Lukas Neumayer missed out on making it into the main competition, but Salzburg will still be taking part in the Australian Open 2025 - albeit in a roundabout way. A German legionnaire doubles team from Bundesliga club STC Team Salzburg surprisingly made it into the main draw: Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner.
"Really good option"
Schnaitter's rise is remarkable. The Bavarian was ranked outside the top 1000 in both singles and doubles less than two years ago.
While the 28-year-old has been playing for the Volksgärtner for some time, winning all twelve of his matches, his Bavarian compatriot is the STC's first new signing for 2025. At his own request, as team manager Valentin Snobe explains. "Of course, we didn't think twice about it. The two of them are a really good option for us," says the 40-year-old, looking forward to "his" new top 75 duo.
After reaching the semi-finals as a promoted team, the traditional club is hungry for more next season. "The final is the clear goal. And we don't just want to play there," explains Snobe, who still wants to sign one or two players for this endeavor by February 15 (entry deadline).
The opening duel between the two STC doubles aces in "Down Under" will definitely be a big challenge. Schnaitter and Wallner will face the number two seed in round one on Tuesday: Horacio Zeballos (Arg) and Spaniard Marcel Granollers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
