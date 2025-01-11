"Krone" commentary
Donald Trump and Erik the Red
When the Viking Erik the Red, a notorious manslayer, had to flee Iceland to discover Greenland at the end of the 10th century, he could not have imagined that he would find a worthy successor a good millennium later: Donald Trump, the re-elected US president, has in fact discovered the world's largest island as an object of his political desire. He wants to buy Greenland from the Kingdom of Denmark.
ON THE ONE HAND, such a transaction would be nothing new in American history: in 1867, the Americans bought Alaska from the Russian Tsar for seven million US dollars.
ON THE OTHER hand, Trump seems to be stuck in the imperialist mindset of the 19th century. The Danes don't want to give up the icy island and the Greenlanders don't want to become Americans.
Son as pre-commando on Greenland
Donald Trump's fantasies of turning the northern neighboring country of Canada into another US state are likely to meet with just as little approval. However, it is amusing that the US President-elect has recently sent his son Donald Junior to Greenland as a sort of advance party. This is probably a kind of payback for the fact that the old Viking Erik the Red had his son Leif Erikson sail to America to be the first European to set foot on this unknown land.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
