Donald Trump and Erik the Red

Son as pre-commando on Greenland

Donald Trump's fantasies of turning the northern neighboring country of Canada into another US state are likely to meet with just as little approval. However, it is amusing that the US President-elect has recently sent his son Donald Junior to Greenland as a sort of advance party. This is probably a kind of payback for the fact that the old Viking Erik the Red had his son Leif Erikson sail to America to be the first European to set foot on this unknown land.