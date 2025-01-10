Governor gives negotiators relationship tips

He appealed for a common path to be sought in the interests of the country: "This applies to both the federal and state governments." This sentence was probably also directed at his deputy Marlene Svazek. After all, the coalition partner FPÖ must first approve his succession plan with Karoline Edtstadler in the state parliament. Incidentally, Haslauer did not mention his handover of office from July at all in his speech.