SPÖ municipal representatives
Billions demanded and “Long live the town”
This year's New Year's reception in Ybbs was dominated by the local council elections. The Lower Austrian SPÖ association of municipal representatives wants more money for localities and a willingness to engage in dialog.
1.5 billion euros more for the 573 blue and yellow municipalities this year - that is the clearly formulated "New Year's wish" of the Lower Austrian Association of Municipal Representatives. The New Year's reception, which took place this year in the Ybbs town hall, was attended by SPÖ grandees Andreas Babler, Sven Hergovich, Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig, Günther Sidl, Wolfgang Zwander, Günther Steindl, Ewald Sacher and Eva Prischl, among others. In addition to the financial demand, the motto for the municipal council election campaign was also issued: "Long live the town".
3130 councillors, 107 mayors
The Social Democrats currently have 3130 local councillors and 107 mayors across the country. Andreas Kollross, himself the head of Trumau, addressed his words directly to the local politicians running for office: "On 26 January, we will win the most important election for us, the municipal council elections. As Lower Austrian GVV President, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all 9185 candidates who are taking part in this vote in their town or municipality on behalf of the Social Democrats."
Speaking of elections: the "host" and mayor of Ybbs, Ulrike Schachner, was confident of victory in the upcoming municipal elections: "We will win!"
Hergovich: "Constructive, ready for dialog"
Provincial party leader Sven Hergovich described the situation as challenging and said: "Without a federal government, facing major financial and political challenges and against a backdrop of great political turbulence, it's exhausting for Lower Austria. A time in which one becomes particularly aware of the stability and the constructive, dialog-ready and objective level of debate in the municipalities." It remains to be seen whether it will remain "constructive" until 26 January ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.