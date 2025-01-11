Billions demanded and “Long live the town”

3130 councillors, 107 mayors

The Social Democrats currently have 3130 local councillors and 107 mayors across the country. Andreas Kollross, himself the head of Trumau, addressed his words directly to the local politicians running for office: "On 26 January, we will win the most important election for us, the municipal council elections. As Lower Austrian GVV President, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all 9185 candidates who are taking part in this vote in their town or municipality on behalf of the Social Democrats."