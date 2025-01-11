Vorteilswelt
Where Tirol invests

Millions for mega PV plant and other construction sites

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 12:00

Construction work is currently taking place at several Tyrolean schools. These projects are part of the state's building construction offensive, in which 50 million euros were invested last year. What other facilities the province has invested in and what new record has been set.

0 Kommentare

The province of Tyrol spent a total of 50 million euros on building construction projects last year. "With these building projects, we are investing in the future of Tyrol. The state buildings directly benefit the citizens," summarizes SPÖ Deputy Governor Philip Wohlgemuth.

Investments have been and are being made primarily in educational facilities, but also in cultural locations, administrative buildings and renewable energy supplies. The following projects, among others, are currently being implemented or have been completed according to the state:

  • The Lohbachufer vocational school center in Innsbruck and the Tyrolean vocational school for trade and office in Kitzbühel are being modernized and expanded. The St. Johann Agricultural College receives a new stable.
  • The renovation of the LLA Imst education center was completed in 2024. A new manor house will be added in 2025.
  • Planning has begun for the adaptation of Schloss Mentlberg in Innsbruck into a state-of-the-art disaster control center.
  • The expansion of the Tyrolean Provincial Archives and the new construction of the province's central print shop are scheduled for completion in 2025.
  • The renovation and expansion of the Ferdinandeum State Museum is currently being planned (expected completion in 2028).
Construction projects are also an investment in the Tyrolean economy and therefore in jobs, as contracts are largely awarded to regional companies.

LHStv. Philip Wohlgemuth

13 newly constructed photovoltaic systems
PV systems are installed or retrofitted in all new buildings, but also in existing buildings where possible, as the province emphasizes. "In 2024 alone, 13 new PV systems were installed on a total roof area of around 6,500 square meters. These provide a total output of over 1180 kilowatt peak and can therefore supply the equivalent of around 278 average households with electricity," calculates Gerhard Wastian, Head of the Building Construction Department.

Largest system on a provincial building
One of the new PV systems, the one on the roofs of the Haiming road maintenance depot, is the largest provincial system with a total output of 381 kilowatt peak on a roof area of over 3,500 square meters. To date, a total of almost 20,000 square meters of roof surface have been equipped with PV systems on provincial buildings.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

