Millions for mega PV plant and other construction sites

13 newly constructed photovoltaic systems

PV systems are installed or retrofitted in all new buildings, but also in existing buildings where possible, as the province emphasizes. "In 2024 alone, 13 new PV systems were installed on a total roof area of around 6,500 square meters. These provide a total output of over 1180 kilowatt peak and can therefore supply the equivalent of around 278 average households with electricity," calculates Gerhard Wastian, Head of the Building Construction Department.