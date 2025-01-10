Graz lawyer falls to his death: couple sentenced

His wife stated that she had known that the railing would have to be made. But she had never dealt with these things: "It was all done by my husband." However, as she is also a tenant and therefore co-signed that the railing had to be made, she could not escape responsibility.

Fence did not meet fall protection requirements

A construction expert called in after the start of the trial in October now explained that construction fences are basically only used to signal that you are not allowed to go any further. If they are erected as fall protection, they must be at least two meters away from the precipice. The construction of fence parts, rope and flower pot "would never have met the requirements for fall protection".