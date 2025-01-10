Paris Hilton

Memories "reduced to ashes"

This house, of which only a few walls remain after the devastating fires in Los Angeles, as you can see in the video, was "not just a place to live", explained the 43-year-old, visibly moved. "It was the place where we dreamed, laughed and created the most beautiful memories as a family." It is therefore "indescribably devastating" to see it "crumble to ashes".