"Heart broken"
Paris Hilton
She had to watch her beach villa in Malibu burn live on TV, now Paris Hilton has returned to her home. And shows the extent of the destruction in a clip: all that is left of her home is rubble and ashes.
A veritable roller of fire has left a trail of devastation through the Los Angeles area. Numerous celebrity mansions were ravaged by the flames - including the home of Paris Hilton and her small family, which she bought in 2021 for 8.4 million dollars.
"Grief is truly indescribable"
Now the hotel heiress has returned to her home - and almost couldn't believe how terrible the sight actually is. "I'm standing here in our former home and the grief is truly indescribable," the hotel heiress wrote on Instagram, posting a clip in which the remains of her former home can be seen.
"When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock - I couldn't process it," Hilton continued. "But now that I'm standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, I feel like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."
Memories "reduced to ashes"
This house, of which only a few walls remain after the devastating fires in Los Angeles, as you can see in the video, was "not just a place to live", explained the 43-year-old, visibly moved. "It was the place where we dreamed, laughed and created the most beautiful memories as a family." It is therefore "indescribably devastating" to see it "crumble to ashes".
But even more than her own fate, she is heartbroken by the realization "that this is not just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs - it's the memories that made these houses into homes. It's the photos, the mementos, the irreplaceable parts of our lives."
Happiness in misfortune
Nevertheless, she is grateful, because despite the pain she is feeling right now, she is aware that she is "incredibly lucky": "My loved ones, my babies and my pets are safe. That's the most important thing, and I'm holding on to that gratitude with everything I have."
At the same time, Hilton also thanked the firefighters, first responders and volunteers "who are risking their lives to fight these fires". Her thanks also go to all those "who have sent love, prayers and kindness - you have reminded me that even in the ashes, there is still beauty in this world".
Hilton is combative
In her long message, Hilton concluded by addressing all those "going through this pain". They should be aware "that you are not alone. We are in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal and we will rise stronger than before."
He continued: "Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Moments. Life can change in an instant, and it's the love we share that really matters. Sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now."
