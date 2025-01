Pioneers go shark hunting in Innsbruck today

After the Pioneers Vorarlberg had a very difficult start to the season in the ICE Hockey League and were at the bottom of the table for a long time, the Ländle-Cracks are currently in strong form. Head coach Dylan Stanley's team have won five of their last six games - including against champions Salzburg and former league leaders Bolzano - and are now in eleventh place with their sights set on the pre-play-off places.