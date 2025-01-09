For "homework"
Basketball player smuggled his girlfriend in his suitcase
When the longing is so great that you simply take your girlfriend with you in your suitcase - that's apparently what 20-year-old Chinese basketball player Zhang Xingliang thought, who has now been punished for his curious action ...
Before his team Guangzhou Loong Lions' game against Qingdao, Zhang wanted to spend the evening with his girlfriend. He smuggled her into his hotel room in a large black suitcase.
Helped with homework
Allegedly, the 20-year-old just wanted to help his girlfriend with her homework. The two had "studied all night", reported the daily newspaper "Global Times", among others. His girlfriend had even shared videos of it on the platform "Weibo" (China's version of the online platform X), which have since been deleted.
Player suspended
The curious action came to light and Zhang was suspended. "Recently, Zhang Xingliang, a player of Guangzhou Loong Lions Basketball Club, has attracted the attention of fans and friends for his inappropriate handling of personal affairs. After consultation with the club's management and coaching staff, it has been decided that the player Zhang Xingliang will be suspended from participating in the club's first team games with immediate effect due to the objective fact that he has violated the relevant management rules of the club's first team," said the statement from the Chinese first division club.
Zhang was understanding and apologized for the "negative impact of the events" after a meeting with the club's management and coaching staff.
At least the two can now spend more time together again, without the smuggling ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
