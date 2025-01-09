Basketball player smuggled his girlfriend in his suitcase

Player suspended

The curious action came to light and Zhang was suspended. "Recently, Zhang Xingliang, a player of Guangzhou Loong Lions Basketball Club, has attracted the attention of fans and friends for his inappropriate handling of personal affairs. After consultation with the club's management and coaching staff, it has been decided that the player Zhang Xingliang will be suspended from participating in the club's first team games with immediate effect due to the objective fact that he has violated the relevant management rules of the club's first team," said the statement from the Chinese first division club.