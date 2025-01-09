VW, BMW and Mercedes particularly affected

Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW and their suppliers would be particularly affected. Together, the German manufacturers imported around 640,000 vehicles from Europe to the USA. According to his assessment, demand for electric cars in particular is likely to collapse if the tariffs are passed on to buyers. In a second scenario, suppliers in particular are likely to suffer if manufacturers initially bear the tariffs themselves and then pass these costs on to their suppliers. This is standard practice in the industry, says Kearney expert Nils Kuhlwein.