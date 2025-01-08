More than just a postcard motif

Werfenweng is a place that enchants at first sight. No wonder, given the majestic peaks that loom in the sky, the wide meadows and dense forests that are cloaked in glistening white in winter. But the idyllic village, nestled in the Tennengebirge mountains and just 60 km from Salzburg, is more than just a beautiful postcard motif. It is a ski resort that is characterized by its sustainability and gentle tourism.