Salzburg
More than just a postcard motif
The car is free. Thanks to its SaMo concept of soft mobility, Werfenweng in Salzburger Land is a perfect combination of sustainable tourism and winter idyll. Those who spend an active vacation here return home healthier.
Werfenweng is a place that enchants at first sight. No wonder, given the majestic peaks that loom in the sky, the wide meadows and dense forests that are cloaked in glistening white in winter. But the idyllic village, nestled in the Tennengebirge mountains and just 60 km from Salzburg, is more than just a beautiful postcard motif. It is a ski resort that is characterized by its sustainability and gentle tourism.
Nature conservation is a top priority here - and the ecological footprint is kept as small as possible. Those arriving by train are picked up free of charge from Bischofshofen, Werfen and Pfarrwerfen train stations and taken to their accommodation. With electric cars, horse-drawn sleighs and a well-developed public transport network, tourists also remain flexible on site. The SaMo concept (which stands for soft mobility), launched in 2004, shows once again how attractive sustainable tourism can be.
On 29 kilometers of slopes with mostly easy to intermediate runs, pure skiing pleasure awaits locals and tourists alike. The panoramic descent is equally popular with both. The run starts on the Bischlinghöhe at 1834 meters and leads over a length of six kilometers into the valley and is hard to beat in terms of views.
It doesn't always have to be skiing
Fortunately, there is plenty to discover away from the slopes. Like snowshoe hikes through the snow-covered forests, cross-country ski trails and ski tours that wind their way through the landscape.
One of the most famous ski tours in this region starts from the Bischlinghöhe. The Tennengebirgsüberquerung offers pure nature, leading through the Tauernscharte to Oberscheffau. Shorter routes such as the Wenghofköpfl, the Brandlbergköpfe or the Zaglau tour are recommended for those who want to take it a little easier. Guides are happy to accompany you and make you feel safe.
Fancy a cozy break? This is also possible with a horse-drawn sleigh ride, wrapped in warm blankets, or thanks to "Ivo" and "Iwan". The woolly-soft alpacas accompany guests through the Werfenweng walking heaven. A route you can't get enough of.
But watch out! In Werfenweng it is easy to get caught out. Once the Wengsee is well frozen over, young and old can skate their rounds on the natural ice. Or you can try your hand at curling, which requires just as much skill as precision.
With momentum through the new year
The network of trails offers ideal conditions for classic cross-country skiers and skaters. The Zaglauloipe with its length of five kilometers and the Wengerauloipe with nine kilometers are popular. With the Werfenweng Card, guests can use the trails free of charge and hire equipment from sports retailers. This makes it easy to travel to and from the resort with light luggage.
In the Tennengebirge, everyone can easily leave everyday life behind and return home healthier. Anyone who has been here will be happy to come back. Or at least return home with lots of memories - by train, of course.
