Pictures from the camp
New coach! Sturm sets the course internally
The search is over! Sturm's two-man squad has a new coach. Christoph Wurm takes over as coach of the second division club with immediate effect. With Hannes Ehrhard, a new "co" also arrives in Graz from Ankaragücü in Turkey.
Christoph Wurm succeeds interim coach Thomas Hösele at Sturm II in the second division. The 32-year-old from Lower Austria was most recently sporting director of the St. Pölten academy and also co-coach of the ÖFB U18 team. Also new to the coaching staff is Hannes Ehrhard, who most recently worked as assistant coach at Ankaragücü in the Turkish second division.
Managing Director of Sport Michael Parensen is happy about the appointment in a statement from the club: "Christoph Wurm convinced me with his clear focus on the development of young players. He has already gained a lot of experience in the various ÖFB U-national teams, has a good eye for young players and their potential and focuses his daily training work on developing the players. Christoph himself is still a young and developing coach, I am delighted that we have been able to recruit him for SK Sturm and look forward to seeing him on the pitch."
The new coach himself is also brimming with motivation for his new role: "I can hardly wait to start work and training here in Graz. I find the task at Sturm II of working with an extremely young and hungry team challenging, but also very exciting. My clear goal is to improve every single player in my team through intensive work on the pitch and to prepare them for an eventual step up to the first team by continuing to implement SK Sturm's playing principles."
Sturm's one-man squad is currently sweating it out in Spain. See more pictures from the Sturm camp in Marbella here:
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
