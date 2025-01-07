New coach! Sturm sets the course internally

Managing Director of Sport Michael Parensen is happy about the appointment in a statement from the club: "Christoph Wurm convinced me with his clear focus on the development of young players. He has already gained a lot of experience in the various ÖFB U-national teams, has a good eye for young players and their potential and focuses his daily training work on developing the players. Christoph himself is still a young and developing coach, I am delighted that we have been able to recruit him for SK Sturm and look forward to seeing him on the pitch."