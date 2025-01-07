No government with the FPÖ at any price

You have ruled out cooperation with the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl. I quote: 'Kickl is only out to pick on others.' You also said: 'He shouldn't be surprised that he can't find a coalition partner. Now the ÖVP is about to start negotiations with Herbert Kickl. Why?

With all the stomach ache: we are in a very difficult situation. Nevertheless, we have a responsibility to the state. In fact, there are only two options left: The ÖVP now refuses to go along with it completely and there are new elections. That would mean months of deadlock and would put us in a similar situation. The second option is that we are prepared to take part in government negotiations for a blue-black government.