Upper Austrian regional leader Stelzer:
No government with the FPÖ at any price
Thomas Stelzer is one of the most important players in the ÖVP: the word of Upper Austria's provincial governor carries great weight when it comes to forming a government with the FPÖ. In the "Krone" interview, he defines the red lines for his party. And he explains why Herbert Kickl is now suddenly a possibility.
"Krone": Mr. Governor, the FPÖ has been commissioned by the Federal President to form a government. Have you already congratulated your deputy Manfred Haimbuchner?
Thomas Stelzer: I congratulated him after the election. As government partners in the state, we are in constant discussion. Of course we have already talked about the new situation. That's logical when you discuss all the current issues.
How did you feel when you went to Vienna on Sunday for the meeting of the federal party executive, of which you are a member?
Certainly with the awareness that we are at a turning point. Not only in the party history of the ÖVP, but also for the Republic. For the first time since the National Council elections, we have an unprecedented number one with the FPÖ. And since this weekend, there is also the likelihood that this party could become Federal Chancellor for the first time. Of course, that doesn't leave you cold.
We heard from your circle that you were skeptical about the talks with the SPÖ and NEOS. Now there is clarity. Are you relieved?
These tripartite negotiations were initiated on the basis of the Federal President's mandate. It's no great secret that SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, for example, is no easy fare for our people in the ÖVP. It was important for us to try to find a government with what we have announced.
What needs to be implemented in a government now?
If we are invited to government negotiations, then it is clear that we will continue to pursue our important points. Everything that boosts the economy, that makes us stronger again, that creates and secures jobs. Reducing bureaucracy is one of the most important points.
When it comes to negotiations with the FPÖ, where are the red lines for the ÖVP?
It is clear that we see Austria as an active and important part of the European Union. This has brought us a lot in our economic development so far and also brings us a lot in terms of security and peace policy. This is a central momentum that we will bring to bear for the benefit of Austria. Another is the freedom to form opinions, including the free media landscape in our country.
In fact, there are only two options left: The ÖVP now refuses to take part in the elections and there are new elections. That would mean months of deadlock and would put us in a similar situation. The second option is that we are prepared to take part in government negotiations for a blue-black government.
Media: yes or no to ORF fees?
There is a legal situation that has been created and that now applies.
You have ruled out cooperation with the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl. I quote: 'Kickl is only out to pick on others.' You also said: 'He shouldn't be surprised that he can't find a coalition partner. Now the ÖVP is about to start negotiations with Herbert Kickl. Why?
With all the stomach ache: we are in a very difficult situation. Nevertheless, we have a responsibility to the state. In fact, there are only two options left: The ÖVP now refuses to go along with it completely and there are new elections. That would mean months of deadlock and would put us in a similar situation. The second option is that we are prepared to take part in government negotiations for a blue-black government.
Do you think Herbert Kickl will change?
If two different parties want to come together to form a government, then both sides must always approach each other. When people take on state political offices, you know very well that you are committed to the constitution and your fellow countrymen.
Do you know FPÖ Chairman Herbert Kickl personally?
We got to know each other, especially during his time as Interior Minister. But in recent years, our contact has been limited. The meetings were polite and appropriate, as is the case when ministers and state governors talk to each other.
By when does the new federal government have to be in place?
The patience of the Austrians has already been stretched to the limit. I don't see much time or leeway left.
Does a new government have to be in place by Easter at the latest?
It has to happen faster.
What happens if these negotiations fail?
There are no sham negotiations. The question is whether the government will be formed or whether there will be new elections. That is a scenario that I would not wish for.
How likely do you think it is that things will work out between your party and the FPÖ?
The ÖVP always wants results. But that is not automatic. With us, there will be no government formation at any price.
Can the black-blue alliance in Upper Austria, which has been in place since 2015, be a model for the federal government?
We have been working together for many years. It's safe to say that this open cooperation, this quick approach to and discussion of issues as soon as they arise, is something that is good for cooperation. If this is one way of making things work at federal level, then that's fine by me.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
