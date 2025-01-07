Vorteilswelt
Actress Nina Weiß

“Musicals don’t always have to be light muse”

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 13:00

As film diva Janice Dayton in "Silk Stockings", Nina Weiß is the star of this year's musical production at Graz Opera. "Musicals don't always have to be light muse," she says.

0 Kommentare

When Janice Dayton comes on stage, everyone is captivated by her presence and bombastic voice. As a movie star in Paris between communism and capitalism, she celebrates the show, the glitter, the exaggeration. Nina Weiß is completely convincing in the current musical production at Graz Opera - even though she first had to find her way into the role: "At first I wouldn't have seen myself there at all - but Max Hopp's direction was so extraordinarily great," she says in an interview with Krone. "I found it incredible how much love, joy and sensitivity he works with, but also how demanding and appreciative he is."

Her character Janice is "the American dream of a movie star", describes Weiß - stereotypical, hyper, loud. "She's not the most literate, but she's smart. She knows exactly what she can and can't do. She's a good character and I like that."

Nina Weiß as Janice Dayton in "Silk Stockings" (Bild: Werner Kmetitsch)
Nina Weiß as Janice Dayton in "Silk Stockings"
(Bild: Werner Kmetitsch)

Director Hopp gave her the confidence not to make a fool of herself in the exaggeration, Weiß recalls. "I was almost out of my comfort zone when he said: that was comfortable."

"The genre is accessible"
For Nina Weiß, who grew up in Klagenfurt and now lives in Vienna, this is only her second engagement at Graz Opera. Even as a child, she loved musical films: "The genre is accessible, the barrier is less than with an opera, for example, but it doesn't always have to be light muse."

You notice that especially with music like Cole Porter's. "'Chemical Reaction' was my first earworm. It's just a dream to hear it all. The orchestra is fantastic and the cast is extremely good and extraordinary."

Weiß is also full of praise for the audience in Graz: "They are so attentive. The playing style is fast and there is a lot of text, but you can hear people reacting."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
