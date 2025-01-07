“Musicals don’t always have to be light muse”

When Janice Dayton comes on stage, everyone is captivated by her presence and bombastic voice. As a movie star in Paris between communism and capitalism, she celebrates the show, the glitter, the exaggeration. Nina Weiß is completely convincing in the current musical production at Graz Opera - even though she first had to find her way into the role: "At first I wouldn't have seen myself there at all - but Max Hopp's direction was so extraordinarily great," she says in an interview with Krone. "I found it incredible how much love, joy and sensitivity he works with, but also how demanding and appreciative he is."