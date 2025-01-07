This man is to play René Benko on Netflix

The young Tyrolean was right, because the man cast here for the role of one of the most hated men in Europe at the moment is Kitzbühel-based actor Francesco Cirolini, who not only looks amazingly similar to former real estate tycoon René Benko in his make-up and facial expressions and gestures, but also got to know the billionaire bankrupt in the early 2000s in a trendy Innsbruck bar at the time and described him in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper as a "rather shy guy" who "tried to cover up this shyness by showing off and lying on the bar counter with the Ferrari key that went with it."