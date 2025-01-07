Drama on the tour
Kraft: “It will take me a while to get over it”
An ÖSV triple victory with eleven out of twelve possible podium places - yet there was only one beaming Austrian after the Four Hills Tournament with Daniel Tschofenig. Jan Hörl after a mistake of his own and the hapless Stefan Kraft didn't feel like laughing at all.
Kraft was 4.1 points short of his second tour title after the long wait for his ultimately less than ideal final jump. "Of course you're very sad and very disappointed. I would have imagined the picture to be different, but that's sport, that's part of it. We knew that little things would decide," said Kraft. The drama of losing the lead at the last moment will linger for a while. "Of course it will take me a few days to get over the whole thing."
However, he can't blame himself too much, as the necessary wind luck was not in his own hands. "It just wasn't meant to be." However, he can be satisfied that he delivered such a strong tour with two victories. "I did very well against the youngsters, I can be very proud," said Kraft, before heading off for a few quiet days to relax and perhaps go cross-country skiing.
"We're still friends"
Hörl only lost out by 1.4 points after a botched landing at the day's highest distance. "I had to fight with myself because I messed up the landing. I gave something away."
The team's performance made up for the bitter final. "We are 1-2-3 and can be proud that we had such a cool fight for two weeks. The better team won," said Hörl. He doesn't begrudge Tschofenig his success. "The better team won. It's the little things that hurt a lot at first, but we win as a team. We're very grateful to him, it's all good, we're still friends."
Mega lead over Germany
In the Nations Cup, Austria has a record-breaking 1759 points lead over Germany after the fantastic tour. Head coach Andi Widhölzl is glad that there is a longer break. "That will help us recover. But we'll get back into training relatively quickly. And hopefully everyone will stay healthy," said the coach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.