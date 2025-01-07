Kraft: “It will take me a while to get over it”

Kraft was 4.1 points short of his second tour title after the long wait for his ultimately less than ideal final jump. "Of course you're very sad and very disappointed. I would have imagined the picture to be different, but that's sport, that's part of it. We knew that little things would decide," said Kraft. The drama of losing the lead at the last moment will linger for a while. "Of course it will take me a few days to get over the whole thing."