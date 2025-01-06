No grudges, but:
Djokovic traumatized by his expulsion from Australia
Tennis star Novak Djokovic is still reeling from his expulsion from Australia three years ago!
The Serbian told the Melbourne newspaper "Herald Sun" that he was traumatized by his past arrivals and the checks. Djokovic had to leave Australia in 2022 after a legal dispute due to a lack of vaccination against the coronavirus and was unable to take part in the Australian Open ...
"Will they take me with them?"
"Some traces are still there when I go through passport control and see if anyone is coming out of the immigration zone," Djokovic reported. "Are they going to take me, detain me or let me go? I have to admit that I have that feeling."
However, the 37-year-old assured that he harbored no resentment over the incidents at the time. There was no threat of a three-year entry ban after the expulsion, and the following year Djokovic was allowed to compete again at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season and promptly won his tenth title at Melbourne Park.
"I hope to win another title there!"
With another triumph this year, the Olympic champion and long-time world number one would celebrate his 25th Grand Slam triumph. This would make him the sole record holder in the men's and women's categories for the most successes at the four most important tennis tournaments.
"I hope to win another title there," said Djokovic before the start of the tournament on Sunday. In Brisbane, however, he was recently eliminated in the quarter-finals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
