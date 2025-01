SPÖ Burgenland: No “chaos” with Doskozil

Darabos and Niessl among the guests

Among the 2,500 guests were former Defense Minister Norbert Darabos and Doskozil's predecessor Hans Niessl. The latter pointed out that Doskozil had already said after the National Council elections that the result was not a mandate for the SPÖ to govern. "We would have been spared chaos." The "clear conditions" in Burgenland would enable quick decisions (the SPÖ governs Burgenland with an absolute majority, note).