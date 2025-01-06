Gas leak in Tyrol
Potentially fatal: families miss out on disaster
Carbon monoxide from a faulty heating system almost proved fatal for the eight residents of a semi-detached house in Kramsach in the Tyrolean Lower Inn Valley (Kufstein district). Four people suffered injuries.
A 22-year-old woman who lives in the house had complained of extreme dizziness on Sunday morning. The emergency services were called. But when the emergency services entered the house, their carbon monoxide detector went off. The Kramsach fire department was alerted immediately.
The firefighters also carried out a carbon monoxide measurement. The result: the measuring devices also detected it. The values were elevated in the cellar and on the first floor.
Inhaling carbon monoxide over a long period of time in a closed room is potentially fatal.
Dr. Adi Schinnerl, Feuerwehrarzt FFW Kramsach
Bild: ZOOM Tirol/zoom.tirol
The Kramsach fire department then began the immediate evacuation of the building. A total of eight people from two families were in the house at the time. While four residents did not require medical attention, the 22-year-old had to be flown by emergency helicopter to a specialist clinic in Murnau. Severe carbon monoxide poisoning was suspected.
Three victims were taken to hospital in Kufstein
Two 56-year-old women and a 51-year-old man were taken to Kufstein Hospital for clarification due to minor complaints.
Technical defect as the cause
The fire department ventilated the building under heavy breathing protection, and a heating engineer and chimney sweep then investigated the heating system. They identified a technical defect as the cause of the gas leak.
"Inhaling carbon monoxide over a long period of time in a closed room is potentially fatal," explains Adi Schinnerl, the local fire department doctor who was on the scene, "the symptoms of poisoning start with headaches and dizziness. The 22-year-old patient was already experiencing clouding of consciousness."
Pressure chamber in special clinic
The special clinic in Murnau has a pressure chamber. "This makes it possible to wash the poison out of the body more quickly," explains Schinnerl. The big advantage: "Long-term damage can be prevented."
No danger for emergency services
There was hardly any danger for the rescue workers due to the short time they were in the building. And the firefighters were safe thanks to the breathing protection.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
