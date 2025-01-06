Everything is set for the Austrian triumph

Manfred Schützenhofer, President of the ski club, is in charge of organizing the event. It is always a challenge, every year is different and yet everything always works out, says the club boss, referring to the organization. "Every year is different, there are always new things to consider, new regulations, the snow is always different - no two events are the same. That's why we're always a bit nervous, but we have a top team that I can rely on: That's why everything always works out perfectly." His tip: "Jan Hörl will do it, as a Bischofshofener that would be perfect. But Stefan Kraft would also be great, as long as he's from Pongau."