Everything is set for the Austrian triumph

The nervousness is palpable before the final of the Four Hills Tournament in a few hours' time. From the race office to the president and the slope master to the outrun manager, the Bischofshofen Ski Club is working at full speed. And one thing is certain: the jumping stadium is ready for the big Austrian show.
Stefan Kraft, Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig: they will be at the center of attention when the Four Hills Tournament enters the grand finale: the three ski jumping kings are currently leading the rankings. Around 250 volunteers from the Bischofshofen Ski Club have been working at full speed for days to ensure that the last tournament jumping event goes off without a hitch and that the athletes have the best possible competition conditions. After all, the Paul-Außerleitner-Schanze in the Pongau railroad town should be presented in the best light for jumpers and fans.
"Always something very special"
Anita Wimmer registers athletes, coaches, press and officials in the race office. As a Bischofshofen resident, she would like to see local hero Jan Hörl win. "But I think it will be Stefan Kraft with his routine. That would make me very happy too," grins the mother of a flag child and says: "We're already nervous. My son gets to carry one of the flags. And the jumping has always been something very special for our town."
Manfred Schützenhofer, President of the ski club, is in charge of organizing the event. It is always a challenge, every year is different and yet everything always works out, says the club boss, referring to the organization. "Every year is different, there are always new things to consider, new regulations, the snow is always different - no two events are the same. That's why we're always a bit nervous, but we have a top team that I can rely on: That's why everything always works out perfectly." His tip: "Jan Hörl will do it, as a Bischofshofener that would be perfect. But Stefan Kraft would also be great, as long as he's from Pongau."
Responsible for the slope for 25 years
One of these team members is Willi Hohenwallner. The 61-year-old is responsible for the grooming. He and his team of three have been working on the ski jump, the slope and the outrun since December 27. He also always feels a certain nervousness: "You never know exactly how the snow will turn out. This year it's perfect, the snow conditions are great. The ski jump is ready."
"Willi" has been in charge of the slope for 25 years. For him, too, every year is different. But thanks to his experience and intuition, he and his team always offer the best possible slope conditions.
"No waves, as straight a slope as possible"
Two ski club helpers are crucial to ensuring that the ski jump kings finish their jumps in the best possible way: Roland Gawes and Arnold Pamminger prepare the run-out. The main person responsible is Roland Gawes, who has been "ironing" the snow smooth in the outrun of the ski jump for 25 years. "There can't be any waves, it has to be as straight as possible so that the jumpers can ski out safely." He also feels a certain nervousness: "We have the main responsibility. That automatically makes you tense."
His colleague Arnold, who has been working as a ski club helper for 30 years, says: "I started feeling nervous yesterday. I'm always terribly nervous on January 5, before the final day. But that goes away. We know exactly what to do, even if the snow is always different."
This year, the conditions are perfect. So everything is set for the grand finale. The trial jumping starts at 3 pm. The first knockout duel in the first round starts at 4.30 pm. Thousands of fans will be admitted from 1 pm.
The atmosphere will be great. The weather is ideal. The tour has been waiting ten years for an Austrian victory. With the trio of Stefan Kraft, Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig, three ski jumpers have the chance of a home triumph: it couldn't be more exciting. The president is expecting a full house. Last-minute bookers can still get tickets.
