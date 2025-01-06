Canada in turmoil
Speculation about Trudeau’s resignation: End of an era?
According to insiders, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is about to step down as leader of the Liberal Party. It is becoming increasingly likely that the 53-year-old will announce his resignation, a person familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency on Sunday. n.
However, a final decision has not yet been made. The Globe and Mail newspaper had previously reported that Trudeau could announce his resignation as early as Monday.
Emergency meeting on Wednesday
It is unclear whether Trudeau will also resign as Prime Minister immediately or remain in office until a new Liberal leader is elected, the report continues. An emergency meeting of the Liberal parliamentary group is scheduled for Wednesday. Trudeau's office initially did not respond to an inquiry from the Reuters news agency outside office hours.
Trudeau is under pressure within his party after polls predict a clear defeat for his Liberal Party in the upcoming parliamentary elections in October at the latest. Several Liberal MPs have publicly called on him to resign out of concern for the party's poor poll ratings.
Unfavorable timing
Trudeau took over as party leader in 2013 during a time of crisis for the Liberals and came to power in 2015 with a progressive program. His time in office has been characterized by ups and downs: Initially celebrated for his course, he has faced numerous challenges in recent years, including the corona pandemic, the rising cost of living and criticism of his immigration policy.
A possible resignation would come at an unfavorable time for the party: according to polls, the Liberals are threatened with significant losses against the Conservatives in the elections. Experts expect that Trudeau's resignation could intensify calls for early elections in order to form a viable government in light of Donald Trump's presidency in the US.
