Kickl confidant in talks with Van der Bellen

The meeting with Kickl is expected to last around an hour, after which the Federal President is expected to make a statement. It is unusual that Kickl has taken Lower Austrian FPÖ party leader Reinhard Teufel with him as a confidant to the meeting, which is actually planned as a one-to-one meeting, as could be seen when he arrived at the Hofburg. Teufel went through the door with Van der Bellen and Kickl.