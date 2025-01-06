Government mandate?
Following the domestic political upheaval of the past few days, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl made an appearance before Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at 11 a.m. today. The leader of the party with the most votes could now be given the task of forming a federal government after all. In any case, the welcome was already somewhat cool ...
More than three months have passed since the National Council elections - and Austria still does not have a federal government. Following the failure of the coalition negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer resigned as leader of the People's Party.
Will the FPö leader immediately be given the task of forming a government?
The ball is now in the court of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who announced on Sunday that he would meet FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl in the Hofburg on Monday morning. It is expected that Kickl, as leader of the party with the most votes, will now be given the task of forming a government after all.
However, this is not yet a done deal. Because if all else fails, Van der Bellen could actually pave the way for new elections. An interim solution would be for Van der Bellen to send Kickl back into exploratory talks with all parties. However, given the time that has already passed since the elections, it is questionable whether he will do so.
Kickl confidant in talks with Van der Bellen
The meeting with Kickl is expected to last around an hour, after which the Federal President is expected to make a statement. It is unusual that Kickl has taken Lower Austrian FPÖ party leader Reinhard Teufel with him as a confidant to the meeting, which is actually planned as a one-to-one meeting, as could be seen when he arrived at the Hofburg. Teufel went through the door with Van der Bellen and Kickl.
The FPÖ initially said that they would not make a more comprehensive statement until Tuesday. According to the Freedom Party, however, it was again unclear on Monday whether this would remain the case.
ÖVP already at the ready
Immediately after the National Council elections, Van der Bellen refused to give the FPÖ leader a government mandate due to a lack of prospects of success. On Sunday, however, he said that "the situation has changed". He had also been told that "the voices within the ÖVP ruling out cooperation with Kickl have become quieter", said Van der Bellen.
Although Chancellor Karl Nehammer will remain in office for the time being, he has resigned from the government formation mandate. With Christian Stocker, a new acting ÖVP leader is now at the helm. He has already emphasized his intention to accept any offer of coalition negotiations from the FPÖ.
