Boy hit at crosswalk: Driver flees

A horror story for all parents became a bitter reality for a mother in Graz on Sunday evening: when the woman tried to cross a pedestrian crossing with her eight-year-old son in the Hackhergasse/Bienengasse area (Graz-Lend district) at around 6.30 pm, the boy was hit by a car. According to the police, the child was injured to an indeterminate degree and was taken to Graz Children's Surgery by the ambulance service.