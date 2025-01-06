Moore's first award
Golden Globes: These are the winners of the evening
At the 82nd Golden Globes, the musical thriller "Emilia Pérez" was the winner of the evening with four awards. Demi Moore was also delighted: she won an award for her work for the first time in her decades-long career.
The second big winner at the awards ceremony on Sunday evening in Beverly Hills, California, was "The Brutalist" starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody ("The Pianist"): the film was honored in three categories, including Best Drama.
The Golden Globes are seen as an important indicator of who could win at the Oscars on March 2, 2025. The Globe trophies were awarded in 27 film and television categories. US broadcaster CBS aired the approximately three-hour show live.
Musical thriller best non-English language film
"Emilia Pérez" entered the race with nominations in ten categories. The musical thriller, shot almost entirely in Spanish, tells the story of a Mexican drug baron who wants to start a new life as a woman. The film has already won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Festival.
At the Golden Globes, the thriller by French director Jacques Audiard also won the award for best non-English-language film and best film song. US actress Zoë Saldaña was awarded Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.
"You can put us in prison, you can beat us up, but you can never take away our soul, our resistance, our identity," said the lead actress, Spanish trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón. "Raise your voice (...) and say: 'I have won. I am who I am, not who you want me to be'."
Award-winning night also for "The Brutalist"
It was also an award-winning night for the film "The Brutalist": Brady Corbet also won the award in the Best Director category with the drama. "Nobody wanted to see a three-and-a-half-hour movie about a mid-century designer (...) but it works," said Corbet. For lead actor Brody, the evening was a career comeback: he was honored with the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama.
Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres beat film stars Angelina Jolie ("Maria") and Nicole Kidman ("Babygirl") to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in the film "I'm Still Here".
Demi Moore: "Winning something for the first time"
US film star Demi Moore ("The Substance") was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical at the gala. In her acceptance speech, the 62-year-old explained: "I've been doing this for a long time, for over 45 years, and this is the first time I've won anything as an actress." Actor Sebastian Stan ("A Different Man") was honored as Best Male Actor in this category.
"Shogun" and "Hacks" successful in TV categories
The opulent historical drama "Shogun" and the smart showbiz comedy "Hacks" won awards for best series of the year at the Golden Globes. The literary adaptation "Shogun" was declared the best drama series of the year by the foreign press in Hollywood. Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai also won the Golden Globe for best drama lead actor. Tadanobu Asano was awarded Best TV Supporting Actor and gave an enthusiastic speech. The historical series about Japanese samurai culture had already won 18 Emmy Awards in September, a new record for the TV awards.
"Hacks," about an aging stand-up comedian in Las Vegas, won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical Series. It was the second such award for the series after 2022. Jean Smart won Best Lead Actress in a Comedy, as she did in 2022. Jeremy Allen White won Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series as chef Carmy in "The Bear".
In the miniseries category, the stalker thriller "Baby Reindeer" came out on top. Jessica Gunning also won Best TV Supporting Actress. Jodie Foster won Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries for the crime series "True Detective". The Golden Globe for Best Leading Actor went to Colin Farrell for the "Batman" spin-off "The Penguin".
