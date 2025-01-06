Golden Globes: These are the winners of the evening

"Shogun" and "Hacks" successful in TV categories

The opulent historical drama "Shogun" and the smart showbiz comedy "Hacks" won awards for best series of the year at the Golden Globes. The literary adaptation "Shogun" was declared the best drama series of the year by the foreign press in Hollywood. Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai also won the Golden Globe for best drama lead actor. Tadanobu Asano was awarded Best TV Supporting Actor and gave an enthusiastic speech. The historical series about Japanese samurai culture had already won 18 Emmy Awards in September, a new record for the TV awards.