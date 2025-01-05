Not allowed to play
Dani Olmo is “pissed off” with FC Barcelona
Dani Olmo is no longer eligible to play for FC Barcelona. No wonder the European champion is "pissed off", as Spanish media report.
It is the leading topic in Spain. The Catalans - led by boss Joan Laporta - cannot register the summer signing for the second half of the season. A super-GAU! Their own finances are (once again) not right.
In addition to Olmo, Pau Victor is also no longer allowed to play for the first team in La Liga, which is why both are "furious", reports the radio station "Cadena Ser".
The case is now in court. Barça are hoping for leniency and are resorting to the last resort. If the thumbs are lowered there too, the club is threatened with Olmo leaving on a free transfer.
Captain Araujo: "We are a little worried ..."
Neither Barca president Laporta nor the two players themselves have commented publicly. Instead, captain Ronald Araujo, who returned to the pitch in the Copa del Ray at fourth-division side UD Barbastro (4-0) after a long injury lay-off, had this to say: "We are a little worried because they are two very important players for us, but the club says they will be able to solve the problem and we hope that is the case. It's a difficult situation for our teammates."
It remains to be seen when a final word and therefore a final decision will be made on the matter ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
