Dani Olmo is “pissed off” with FC Barcelona

Captain Araujo: "We are a little worried ..."

Neither Barca president Laporta nor the two players themselves have commented publicly. Instead, captain Ronald Araujo, who returned to the pitch in the Copa del Ray at fourth-division side UD Barbastro (4-0) after a long injury lay-off, had this to say: "We are a little worried because they are two very important players for us, but the club says they will be able to solve the problem and we hope that is the case. It's a difficult situation for our teammates."