Social Democrats continue to criticize ÖVP

For Lower Austria's SPÖ regional party leader Sven Hergovich, the end of the government negotiations is "very regrettable". It was "wrong of the ÖVP to break off the talks instead of seeking a compromise", while at the same time "everyone will have to face up to the reality that mistakes have been made on all sides". He hoped "that a strong social signature will not be lost in Austria even after these talks", emphasized the Provincial Councillor.