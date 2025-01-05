Onisiwo in conversation
Bullen new signing: “I want to lead the way”
Karim Onisiwo, Salzburg's first winter transfer, wants to show off his experience with the Bulls and play an important role. On Epiphany, the Austrian runners-up have a test match against Bayern on the agenda.
It feels really good to be on the pitch with the boys." Karim Onisiwo had a grin on his face after his first session as a Salzburg player when he spoke to the "Krone". Beforehand, the new signing patiently fulfilled all photo and autograph requests from the fans present in Taxham. His impression of the first training session? "It was very intense, but that's clear and good. We don't have much time."
After a difficult fall in Mainz with only 204 minutes of action and no goals, the 24-time Austrian national team player wants to regain his old strength with the Bulls. The experience he has gained should help the 32-year-old. "I want to use my experience to lead the way and support our young players. That's definitely my aim," said Onisiwo.
Winger or center
It doesn't matter to the attacker which position coach Thomas Letsch deploys him in. "I can play both up front in the center and on the wing. We'll see where the coach needs me."
The Viennese did not take part in the two training sessions on Saturday due to illness. As a result, his debut as a Bull could also be delayed, as Salzburg face Bayern in the test match on Monday (18).
Speaking of which: around 23,000 tickets have been sold so far for the clash with the German record champions. And it can be assumed that Munich will be in good shape, as the Bundesliga starts again for them next Saturday with a game in Mönchengladbach. Spectators can look forward to seeing stars such as Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala. Bayern also have two ex-Bulls in their team in Dayot Upamecano and Konny Laimer.
