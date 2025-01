Series of accidents on the local ski slope

The winter season in Lower Austria is in full swing. But it's not just ski bunnies and piste racers who are out and about on the slopes across the vast country - the emergency services are also regular guests in the ski resorts at the moment. They know: "The right protective equipment can save amateur athletes from serious injuries in an emergency."

Skiing without a helmet

A tip that unfortunately came too late for a 14-year-old girl: the girl from Somalia was sledging on the Semmering on Thursday afternoon, but without a helmet. According to the police, she may have missed the entrance to the toboggan run and ended up on the ski slope. After a few meters on the "Kogelabfahrt" run, the teenager crashed into a barrier and was seriously injured.