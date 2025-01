Several tobogganing accidents kept mountain rescuers on their toes

"Most of the toboggan runs are currently in good condition", says Norbert Trigler about the series of serious toboggan injuries, adding: "You are therefore traveling very quickly. But if you fall slightly off the track, then it's usually aper." The mountain rescue service recommends protective equipment such as helmets, good footwear and back protectors. And it was to be a long night. Around midnight, a 12-year-old suffered a serious thigh injury and a 25-year-old also suffered leg injuries. Both victims were eventually brought down to the valley together.