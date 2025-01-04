Littler’s unusual plan after World Championship triumph

1.5 million pounds in his first professional year

The 17-year-old has had a meteoric rise. Last year, he reached the final on his World Championship debut, but lost to Luke Humphries. In his first year as a professional, he won a total of ten tournaments - including three major titles (Premier League, World Series Finals and Grand Slam of Darts). He will now receive 500,000 pounds (around 603,000 euros) in prize money for the World Championship title. In total, Littler earned 1.5 million pounds (around 1.8 million euros) in his first professional year on the PDC Tour. Littler has announced that he intends to surpass his mark of ten tournament wins in 2025. "But if I don't win anything in 2025, I'll still have won the really big title."