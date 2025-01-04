17-year-old furious
Littler’s unusual plan after World Championship triumph
Luke Littler wins his first World Championship title at the age of 17. But the plans after the darts prodigy's great triumph are rather unusual.
After all the media pressure, after all the great expectations, Littler just longed for a certain place. "I can hardly wait to finally get into my own bed," said the newly crowned darts world champion on DAZN after his 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen in the final: "It's been a long two or three weeks in London." But first there is still a lot to do. "I'll do what I have to do, lots of media appointments. Then I'll go home and chill out a bit," said Littler. Big party? Not happening ...
1.5 million pounds in his first professional year
The 17-year-old has had a meteoric rise. Last year, he reached the final on his World Championship debut, but lost to Luke Humphries. In his first year as a professional, he won a total of ten tournaments - including three major titles (Premier League, World Series Finals and Grand Slam of Darts). He will now receive 500,000 pounds (around 603,000 euros) in prize money for the World Championship title. In total, Littler earned 1.5 million pounds (around 1.8 million euros) in his first professional year on the PDC Tour. Littler has announced that he intends to surpass his mark of ten tournament wins in 2025. "But if I don't win anything in 2025, I'll still have won the really big title."
Money for "EAFC points"
Littler is not only shaking up the darts world, but is also an avid Manchester United soccer fan and enjoys playing "EAFC25" on the Xbox. According to media reports, he has already spent more than 3,000 euros on so-called "EAFC Points" in order to be able to afford better players in the soccer simulation. "I'll certainly treat myself to a few more," said Littler.
