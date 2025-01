Nine injured in car accident in Tamsweg

On Friday, the Tamsweg fire department and the Mörtelsdorf fire department were alerted to a serious traffic accident on the B95 near the industrial estate. When the first firefighters arrived, incident commander Patrick Bacher discovered that two cars had collided head-on. "Due to the force of the impact, both vehicles were thrown into the ditch," said Thomas Keidel from the Tamsweg fire department. A total of nine people were injured.