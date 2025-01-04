Indoor classic
The bull attracts celebrities again this year
The perimeter magic once again ensured full stands in the Alpenstraße sports hall. Unfortunately, a Seekirchen kicker was injured on day two. The Ladies Indoor Cup starts today and finds a well-known supporter.
Day two of the Salzburg Bull has been beaten. Gneis/ASK/PSV (2nd Landesliga Nord) caused the biggest sensation in the Alpenstraße, sweeping away Grödig 3:0. Gneis chairman Andreas Kanzler celebrated a victory against son Julian, who is currently enjoying a college vacation and has stepped in for the Salzburg league team.
"Can only hope"
Seekirchen, meanwhile, did not show any weakness, winning three times. However, the Salzburg league leaders will probably have to do without top scorer Fabian Neumayr for some time. The striker limped off with a suspected lateral ligament injury in his ankle. "He will definitely be out now. Now we can only hope that he'll be fit again in the spring," said assistant coach Mario Rottensteiner, who stood in for boss Mario Lapkalo on the bench. Organizer Thomas Selner, meanwhile, is only worried about one thing: "That the hall might be too small on Monday."
It was almost completely full on the second day, even with some professional footballers on the sidelines. Bulls goalie Alexander Schlager looked on just as enthusiastically as former national team player Julian Baumgartlinger.
"An important sign"
It's a tradition for FC Bayern player Sarah Zadrazil to drop by: "I'm from the region, I know a few people. It's always like a reunion with a few girls and watching a bit of soccer on the side." The 31-year-old is particularly pleased that there is now a Ladies Indoor Cup, which starts today (13). "I think it's very important. I would have been delighted if it had existed earlier. I think it's also an important sign for Salzburg that women are getting a stage there." Eight teams, including second-division clubs FC Pinzgau and Geretsberg/Bürmoos, will battle it out in two groups to advance to the semi-finals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
