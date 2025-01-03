What happens now?
NEOS drop out: Chancellor Nehammer speaks now
Following the NEOS' withdrawal from the coalition negotiations, ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer and SPÖ leader Andreas spoke out on Friday evening. Their parties want to continue to take responsibility. "The hand is outstretched", emphasized Babler.
In a video on X (see below), Nehammer expressed his deep regret at the NEOS' move. "I am of the opinion that cooperation between the forces of the political center is needed, especially in these challenging times, because there is a lot at stake for Austria," emphasized the ÖVP leader.
After "years of global crises, nothing less is at stake than a comeback for our country, a comeback for jobs, prosperity and social security".
Migration and integration are among the greatest challenges. I stand for a consistent asylum and integration policy. Those who come to us must adapt. Those who break our rules must bear the consequences. Those who have no right to be here must leave the country.
Backing for Nehammer on the ÖVP board
In view of the NEOS' withdrawal from the coalition negotiations, the ÖVP party executive also met late on Friday afternoon. Although there was no formal vote on Nehammer, the party leader's "backing" was "strengthened" by requests to speak, it was reported after the meeting. This did not seem to be a matter of course, as the party's business wing, where skepticism towards a coalition with the Babler-SPÖ is greatest, has been bubbling for weeks.
On Friday afternoon, there were even rumors that Nehammer would be replaced at the top of the party. For some time now, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce, as well as former party leader Sebastian Kurz, have been mentioned as alternatives at the top of the party.
