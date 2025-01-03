NEOS drop out: Chancellor Nehammer speaks now

Backing for Nehammer on the ÖVP board

In view of the NEOS' withdrawal from the coalition negotiations, the ÖVP party executive also met late on Friday afternoon. Although there was no formal vote on Nehammer, the party leader's "backing" was "strengthened" by requests to speak, it was reported after the meeting. This did not seem to be a matter of course, as the party's business wing, where skepticism towards a coalition with the Babler-SPÖ is greatest, has been bubbling for weeks.