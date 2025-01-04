Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Resistance to reform

Kuttin on the prize money issue: “Very unfortunate!”

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 11:59

Financially behind! The best female ski jumpers in the world tackle the same hills as the men - yet the prize money for the girls is significantly lower. Heinz Kuttin from Zlan, who coaches the German women, believes the FIS has a duty. He is celebrating a premiere at the World Cup competitions in Villach. In addition, the FIS's plans to merge the men's and women's competitions have met with resistance.

0 Kommentare

The best are at a financial disadvantage! The ski jumping girls are certainly not getting rich. Selina Freitag received shower gel, shampoo and towels for her qualifying victory in Garmisch Partenkirchen. The men received the equivalent of 3205 euros. "In my opinion, that was very unfortunate in Partenkirchen," said Heinz Kuttin from Zlan, head coach of the Germans. "But that's what the FIS has to dictate. They are the best in the world and jump the same hills as the men. It's regulated for them, for the women it's voluntary."

Heinz Kuttin has been coaching the German female ski jumpers since April. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Heinz Kuttin has been coaching the German female ski jumpers since April.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

There is also a big difference in the main competition: while the boys receive almost 14,000 euros per World Cup win, the girls receive 4509 euros. Curious: A triumph in the mixed team is more lucrative than an individual World Cup success. There, €32,000 awaits, which will be divided among four heads.

Katharina Schmid travels to Villach with the yellow jersey. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Katharina Schmid travels to Villach with the yellow jersey.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Kuttin premiere on her birthday
From a sporting point of view, Sunday and Monday will be a premiere for Kuttin. For the first time as World Cup coach, he will give the go-ahead at a competition in Villach - where he was in charge of the Alpenarena from 1995 to mid-2002. Regardless of his protégés' results, he definitely has a reason to celebrate. Because on Sunday he will be 54 years old. What does he want for his special day? "Stay healthy! In terms of sport, there's nothing I'd like. The girls bring me joy every day anyway!" No wonder, as they are in great shape this year and are among the favorites in Villach. There have been seven podium places so far this season, including three victories. Katharina Schmid is also leading the overall standings. . 

Damen und Herren in einer gemeinsamen Serie
Widerstand bei der geplanten Zusammenlegung

There's still room for discussion! In the summer, FIS Race Director Sandro Pertile (It) announced that the women's and men's jumping events would be combined into a single series from the 2026/27 season. This plan has not been met with boundless enthusiasm. "Women and men should be strictly separated. It won't work without a separation, and it's not an establishment. The girls will degenerate into a marginal sport. You can't find two sponsors for two events for one station," emphasizes Carinthian Provincial Ski President Dieter Mörtl. 

Carinthian state ski president Dieter Mörtl. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Carinthian state ski president Dieter Mörtl.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Villach would be under threat
Some traditional events would also be threatened if the women's and men's competitions were combined. Such as Villach, Hinzenbach or Ljubno - where a new record was set last year with over 10,000 fans at the girls' event.

The ÖSV and Mario Stecher want to keep Villach on the World Cup calendar. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The ÖSV and Mario Stecher want to keep Villach on the World Cup calendar.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The reason? Because the venues are normal hills. The men's calendar now only includes large or flying hills. Mörtl: "We should definitely stick with normal hills for the women - they are planned for the 2026 and 2030 Olympics and the World Championships for both genders. This has apparently not yet reached the FIS authorities around Pertile." 

ÖSV fights for the competitions
Mario Stecher, Sports Director of the ÖSV, also makes it clear: "We want to keep events like those in Hinzenbach or Villach in the World Cup beyond the 2026/27 season!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf