Kuttin on the prize money issue: “Very unfortunate!”

Kuttin premiere on her birthday

From a sporting point of view, Sunday and Monday will be a premiere for Kuttin. For the first time as World Cup coach, he will give the go-ahead at a competition in Villach - where he was in charge of the Alpenarena from 1995 to mid-2002. Regardless of his protégés' results, he definitely has a reason to celebrate. Because on Sunday he will be 54 years old. What does he want for his special day? "Stay healthy! In terms of sport, there's nothing I'd like. The girls bring me joy every day anyway!" No wonder, as they are in great shape this year and are among the favorites in Villach. There have been seven podium places so far this season, including three victories. Katharina Schmid is also leading the overall standings. .