Kuttin on the prize money issue: “Very unfortunate!”
Financially behind! The best female ski jumpers in the world tackle the same hills as the men - yet the prize money for the girls is significantly lower. Heinz Kuttin from Zlan, who coaches the German women, believes the FIS has a duty. He is celebrating a premiere at the World Cup competitions in Villach. In addition, the FIS's plans to merge the men's and women's competitions have met with resistance.
The best are at a financial disadvantage! The ski jumping girls are certainly not getting rich. Selina Freitag received shower gel, shampoo and towels for her qualifying victory in Garmisch Partenkirchen. The men received the equivalent of 3205 euros. "In my opinion, that was very unfortunate in Partenkirchen," said Heinz Kuttin from Zlan, head coach of the Germans. "But that's what the FIS has to dictate. They are the best in the world and jump the same hills as the men. It's regulated for them, for the women it's voluntary."
There is also a big difference in the main competition: while the boys receive almost 14,000 euros per World Cup win, the girls receive 4509 euros. Curious: A triumph in the mixed team is more lucrative than an individual World Cup success. There, €32,000 awaits, which will be divided among four heads.
Kuttin premiere on her birthday
From a sporting point of view, Sunday and Monday will be a premiere for Kuttin. For the first time as World Cup coach, he will give the go-ahead at a competition in Villach - where he was in charge of the Alpenarena from 1995 to mid-2002. Regardless of his protégés' results, he definitely has a reason to celebrate. Because on Sunday he will be 54 years old. What does he want for his special day? "Stay healthy! In terms of sport, there's nothing I'd like. The girls bring me joy every day anyway!" No wonder, as they are in great shape this year and are among the favorites in Villach. There have been seven podium places so far this season, including three victories. Katharina Schmid is also leading the overall standings. .
There's still room for discussion! In the summer, FIS Race Director Sandro Pertile (It) announced that the women's and men's jumping events would be combined into a single series from the 2026/27 season. This plan has not been met with boundless enthusiasm. "Women and men should be strictly separated. It won't work without a separation, and it's not an establishment. The girls will degenerate into a marginal sport. You can't find two sponsors for two events for one station," emphasizes Carinthian Provincial Ski President Dieter Mörtl.
Villach would be under threat
Some traditional events would also be threatened if the women's and men's competitions were combined. Such as Villach, Hinzenbach or Ljubno - where a new record was set last year with over 10,000 fans at the girls' event.
The reason? Because the venues are normal hills. The men's calendar now only includes large or flying hills. Mörtl: "We should definitely stick with normal hills for the women - they are planned for the 2026 and 2030 Olympics and the World Championships for both genders. This has apparently not yet reached the FIS authorities around Pertile."
ÖSV fights for the competitions
Mario Stecher, Sports Director of the ÖSV, also makes it clear: "We want to keep events like those in Hinzenbach or Villach in the World Cup beyond the 2026/27 season!"
