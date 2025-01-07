Animal transportation: What improvements are needed?

Among other things, the regulation stipulates regular feeding and a constant supply of water for all transported animal species. Temperature controls are now also mandatory - the temperature must be between a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 30 degrees both during loading and transportation. There are similarly specific requirements for the equipment of the transporters. One thing is certain: Compliance with the regulations must be checked with regular inspections, otherwise the regulation is toothless. This is ensured by photographic and video evidence.