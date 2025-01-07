Forum
Animal transportation: What improvements are needed?
There are repeated reports of abuses during animal transportation. In the fall of 2024, a new animal transport regulation finally came into force in Austria, which Minister Rauch was able to push through. It is intended to reduce the suffering of farm animals during transport. Unfortunately, the regulations are not as strict across the EU as they are here in Austria. What other improvements are still missing?
Among other things, the regulation stipulates regular feeding and a constant supply of water for all transported animal species. Temperature controls are now also mandatory - the temperature must be between a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 30 degrees both during loading and transportation. There are similarly specific requirements for the equipment of the transporters. One thing is certain: Compliance with the regulations must be checked with regular inspections, otherwise the regulation is toothless. This is ensured by photographic and video evidence.
Within the EU, a regulation also governs the transportation of live vertebrates and aims to prevent injuries and unnecessary suffering. Important points here are the equipment of the means of transport, the transportability of the animals and the training of the personnel. It is to be hoped that Austria will play a pioneering role here.
What other specific ideas would you have to reduce unnecessary suffering during animal transportation, whether within or outside the EU? Apart from photo and video evidence, what other control mechanisms can you think of to ensure that the regulations are implemented? How do you feel about buying regional products in this context? Let us know your opinions and thoughts in the comments section!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.