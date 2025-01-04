Municipal elections 2025
Will the next black fortresses fall in March?
Hohenems has been blue since 2015, and in the most recent municipal elections in 2020, the red party conquered the provincial capital of Bregenz. Is the ÖVP threatened with the loss of further towns in March or can one of the once black strongholds be recaptured?
Until shortly before Christmas, no one doubted that Simon Tschann (ÖVP) would win the mayoral election in Bludenz. After his conviction for abuse of office, however, things look different. Even though Tschann's defense lawyer has filed an appeal for annulment and an appeal and the head of the town maintains his innocence - the damage has been done and mistrust has been sown. The starting position for potential opponents has improved significantly. While Joachim Weixlbaumer (FPÖ) is still keeping a low profile, SPÖ leader Mario Leiter, in particular, could smell the morning air. It is not entirely out of the question that he will once again enter the race as the leading red candidate in Bludenz after the verdict.
Rädler stands as ÖVP mayoral candidate for the first time
The mayoral election in Feldkirch is likely to be particularly exciting. In the Montfort city, ÖVP city leader Manfred Rädler will be contesting his first election. He has not made any major mistakes since taking office in summer 2024. However, his time in office was probably also too short to develop his own signature style and win the hearts of the people of Feldkirch. Deputy Mayor Andrea Kerbleder, on the other hand, is doing this quite well. The always friendly Freedom Party candidate seems full of drive and is likely to be more than just a serious competitor.
However, there is unlikely to be a fierce battle for the Montfort town: Rädler's predecessor Wolfgang Matt brought the FPÖ on board as a coalition partner. And when the mayor changed, the Freedom Party dutifully elected Rädler as the new mayor.
Fäßler should not be too dangerous for Fässler
In Dornbirn, long-term mayor Andrea Kaufmann (ÖVP) will not be standing for re-election. Her preferred successor Julian Fässler was unable to earn his first spurs as mayor in the run-up to the election, as the ÖVP has neither an absolute majority nor a coalition partner that would have lifted Fässler into office early. With Markus Fäßler (SPÖ), Christoph Waibel (FPÖ) and Juliane Alton (Greens), there are three established challengers. The Neos may tip the scales, as they could ensure that Julian Fässler does not reach the required 50 percent in the first round of voting and has to go to a run-off. However, he is likely to successfully defend the black fortress by then at the latest.
And what are the chances of the Blacks recapturing the lost cities? In Hohenems, these are likely to be close to zero: On the one hand, because political professional Dieter Egger will not let anything burn - the Freedom Party leader got his most recent budget through with the votes of the Greens(!). Secondly, because the ÖVP Hohenems is operating below the perception threshold. In the regional elections, it was his party colleagues from Dornbirn and Lustenau who clearly set the tone in the district.
Ritsch will not be spared a run-off election
The chances in Bregenz are likely to be somewhat better. Here, the black challenger Roland Frühstück should succeed in forcing the incumbent mayor into a run-off. Like Julian Fässler in Dornbirn, Michael Ritsch (SPÖ) is likely to find it difficult to achieve the necessary 50 percent in the first round of voting. Finally, Hubert Kinz (FPÖ), Sandra Schoch (Greens) and Michael Sagmeister (Neos) are three more political heavyweights up for election.
It remains to be seen to what extent Ritsch will fall victim to the unfulfilled promise to abolish parking fees, the delays in the construction of the new train station or various other traffic measures. But it won't be easy for Roland Frühstück either: The election in Bregenz will be won in Vorkloster - and Frühstück still has to fight for his votes there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
