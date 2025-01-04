Will the next black fortresses fall in March?

Fäßler should not be too dangerous for Fässler

In Dornbirn, long-term mayor Andrea Kaufmann (ÖVP) will not be standing for re-election. Her preferred successor Julian Fässler was unable to earn his first spurs as mayor in the run-up to the election, as the ÖVP has neither an absolute majority nor a coalition partner that would have lifted Fässler into office early. With Markus Fäßler (SPÖ), Christoph Waibel (FPÖ) and Juliane Alton (Greens), there are three established challengers. The Neos may tip the scales, as they could ensure that Julian Fässler does not reach the required 50 percent in the first round of voting and has to go to a run-off. However, he is likely to successfully defend the black fortress by then at the latest.