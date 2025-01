“There are no limits to this team!”

"Krone": Manfred, on Saturday morning (10.30) you start your preparations again with the first grass training session. Have you been able to enjoy the break?

Manfred Fischer: Absolutely! I spent New Year's Eve with my parents-in-law. I caught up on my honeymoon in the Maldives with my wife Sarah, it was fantastic. We went fishing, snorkeling and jet skiing. We also went to Brixen in South Tyrol to relax (sauna, cold pool). The atmosphere was great and that's where I proposed to Sarah.