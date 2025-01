Giant slalom in Kranjska Gora from 9.30 am LIVE

Only one podium finish in ten years for ÖSV women

In the past decade, only one podium finish was achieved in Kranjska Gora by Katharina Truppe, who finished third in the slalom in 2020. The last Austrian woman to stand on the giant slalom podium in Slovenia was Nicole Hosp, who won in 2007. In Semmering recently, it became clear that a lot has to come together for red-white-red success. But it also showed that a jump onto the podium is possible, as Liensberger demonstrated in third place in the slalom.