Will the talks collapse?
Nehammer and Babler attend crisis summit at the Hofburg
The "Zuckerl-Koalition" has collapsed: as is well known, the NEOS withdrew from the negotiations between Black, Red and Pink on Friday. What happens next seems to be open - and will also be decided in the Hofburg. Karl Nehammer and Andreas Babler have been at a crisis summit with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen since 2 pm.
The Zuckerl coalition is history, the domestic political super disaster is perfect. As is well known, the NEOS broke up the negotiations early on Friday morning. At midday, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler met in the Federal Chancellery and then set off together for the crisis summit in the Hofburg. Behind closed doors, they are currently haggling over whether the ÖVP and SPÖ want and should continue to negotiate together or not.
Only a two-party coalition with the FPÖ would be secure
A turquoise-red coalition would only have a wafer-thin majority. A three-party variant with the Greens would also be mathematically possible. In terms of seats, only two-party coalitions between the FPÖ and ÖVP with 108 seats and between the FPÖ and SPÖ with 98 seats would be broadly secured. ÖVP and SPÖ - the classic "grand coalition" would only have 92 seats in the 183-seat National Council.
A majority in the House would require at least 92 seats - and that would leave the Turquoise and Red parties with only a wafer-thin overhang. As a rule, the parties do not enter into this kind of unsecured cooperation due to the risk of "dissenters" or dropouts.
