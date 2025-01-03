Nehammer and Babler attend crisis summit at the Hofburg

The Zuckerl coalition is history, the domestic political super disaster is perfect. As is well known, the NEOS broke up the negotiations early on Friday morning. At midday, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler met in the Federal Chancellery and then set off together for the crisis summit in the Hofburg. Behind closed doors, they are currently haggling over whether the ÖVP and SPÖ want and should continue to negotiate together or not.