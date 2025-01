“Universities are in a good financial position”

The geologist from Tyrol took over the rectorate with his team on October 1, 2024. Overall, the performance of the local universities is very good within the bounds of what is possible, Fügenschuh stated. The Paris Lodron University of Salzburg currently has a budget of around 620 million euros, plus third-party funding of 20 to 30 million euros. This year alone, three ERC Starting Grants and two doctoral programs have gone to Salzburg, the new rector is very satisfied with the commitment. His aim is to provide even better support for research so that it can concentrate on its actual tasks and not spend too much time on administrative activities.