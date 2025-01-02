On New Year's Day
Curious find: mystery surrounding a safe on the ice
Walkers made an unusual discovery on the first day of the new year in Rauchwart. They are now investigating what it is all about.
The turn of the year was celebrated in Rauchwart in the district of Güssing. Many people used the day after New Year's Eve to get some exercise in the fresh air and go for a walk along the frozen reservoir. However, an unusual surprise awaited them there: There was a small safe on the ice of the lake.
Stroller called the police
"I only saw that there was something there. But I couldn't tell whether it was open or still locked," says the man who discovered the safe while out walking with his family on Wednesday. He immediately informed the police, who in turn called the fire department to rescue it from the ice. With the help of a rescue stretcher, the white furniture safe was finally brought ashore and then handed over to the officers.
Investigation underway
How exactly the safe got there is now a source of mystery. Speculation centers on the questions of whether it could be a stolen safe and what happened to the contents. Did the perpetrators want to dispose of evidence in the lake, not realizing that the water had already frozen over? The exact background is to be clarified in the course of the investigation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.