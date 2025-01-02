Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

On New Year's Day

Curious find: mystery surrounding a safe on the ice

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 07:25

Walkers made an unusual discovery on the first day of the new year in Rauchwart. They are now investigating what it is all about.

0 Kommentare

The turn of the year was celebrated in Rauchwart in the district of Güssing. Many people used the day after New Year's Eve to get some exercise in the fresh air and go for a walk along the frozen reservoir. However, an unusual surprise awaited them there: There was a small safe on the ice of the lake.

Stroller called the police
"I only saw that there was something there. But I couldn't tell whether it was open or still locked," says the man who discovered the safe while out walking with his family on Wednesday. He immediately informed the police, who in turn called the fire department to rescue it from the ice. With the help of a rescue stretcher, the white furniture safe was finally brought ashore and then handed over to the officers.

Investigation underway
How exactly the safe got there is now a source of mystery. Speculation centers on the questions of whether it could be a stolen safe and what happened to the contents. Did the perpetrators want to dispose of evidence in the lake, not realizing that the water had already frozen over? The exact background is to be clarified in the course of the investigation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Miehl
Christoph Miehl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf