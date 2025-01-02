14 appearances, three goals
Loan ended! Sturm pro goes to Ilzer ahead of schedule
Soccer double winners SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz have announced the end of striker Erencan Yardimci's loan spell. The 22-year-old Turk, who was transferred to Graz on loan from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the summer and scored three goals in 14 appearances, is returning to Germany to face his former coach.
"I would like to thank Erencan Yardimci for his time in Graz and his commitment to SK Sturm. Despite often playing the role of a wild card, he was able to contribute five scoring points and helped the team with his energy and dynamism," confirmed Sturm sporting director Michael Parensen on Yardimci's early departure.
The attacking player will therefore join the team of former Sturm coach Christian Ilzer at an early stage. Another old acquaintance in Hoffenheim is also pleased. "Erencan has developed well at Sturm Graz in recent months, so we believe that he can help our team enormously in the future with his speed, his strong heading game and his goal threat. For this reason, we have come to the conclusion to end the loan to Graz prematurely and bring him back to Hoffenheim immediately," explains sporting director Andreas Schicker.
Sturm sees itself in a good position
However, former club Sturm Graz see themselves in a good position despite the premature departure. "I am convinced that we can absolutely compensate for his departure with our very good width in attack. We wish Eren all the best for his upcoming tasks," emphasizes Parense.
The Turkish U21 international played a total of 14 competitive matches for Graz in the league, cup and Champions League over the past six months. He scored three goals and provided two assists.
