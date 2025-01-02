Loan ended! Sturm pro goes to Ilzer ahead of schedule

The attacking player will therefore join the team of former Sturm coach Christian Ilzer at an early stage. Another old acquaintance in Hoffenheim is also pleased. "Erencan has developed well at Sturm Graz in recent months, so we believe that he can help our team enormously in the future with his speed, his strong heading game and his goal threat. For this reason, we have come to the conclusion to end the loan to Graz prematurely and bring him back to Hoffenheim immediately," explains sporting director Andreas Schicker.