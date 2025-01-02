Switch off
Resolution: over a third plan to take a digital break
Going to the gym more often, cooking healthy meals regularly, finally finishing that one book and spending less time on your cell phone? More than a third (36%) of users want to take a digital break in 2025 - for an average of six days.
A digital detox involves deliberately giving up the use of individual or all digital media, applications or devices for a certain period of time in order to spend more time offline. Five percent plan to take a digital detox for just one day in the new year, while twelve percent plan to fast digitally for several days. A further twelve percent are planning a week of digital detox and seven percent even more than a week. These are the results of a representative survey of 1004 people aged 16 and over commissioned by the German digital association Bitkom.
This puts digital detox intentions slightly behind those of the previous year: in 2024, 41% wanted to take a digital break - for an average of one week. "The smartphone always in your pocket, social media, news, films and games just a click away - for many, this is now a matter of course. Targeted breaks can help people to reflect on their own usage behavior and promote the conscious use of digital devices and content," says Dr. Sebastian Klöß, consumer technology expert at Bitkom.
Only a few stick it out
Whether as a New Year's resolution or not, a total of 41% of respondents have already taken a conscious break from digital media or devices. 14 percent have taken a one-day digital fast. Six percent have managed several days up to six days, while only six percent have managed a week or longer. A further 15 percent have already tried a digital time-out, but broke it off prematurely.
"In order to persevere for longer, it can be helpful to think about alternative plans for your free time in advance and to communicate any unavailability. If you want to extend your digital time-out or reduce your daily screen time in the long term, you can also use special apps and application settings. These remind you to take breaks or restrict access to individual apps or entire categories for a period of time that you set yourself," says Klöß.
Very few people have completely switched off during digital time-outs to date: Only three percent of those who have already taken a digital fast have taken a deliberate break from all digital devices and apps. The majority, on the other hand, have only given up certain devices such as their smartphone or games console (37%).
A break from online shopping was also on the digital detox plan for 37%. A third (33%) have already taken a digital break from social networks such as Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, and 31% from gaming. 22% have given up chatting via Messenger or SMS, 11% have given up emails. Streaming services were only on the digital fasting plan for 7 percent.
