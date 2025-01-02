Resolution: over a third plan to take a digital break

A digital detox involves deliberately giving up the use of individual or all digital media, applications or devices for a certain period of time in order to spend more time offline. Five percent plan to take a digital detox for just one day in the new year, while twelve percent plan to fast digitally for several days. A further twelve percent are planning a week of digital detox and seven percent even more than a week. These are the results of a representative survey of 1004 people aged 16 and over commissioned by the German digital association Bitkom.