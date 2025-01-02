Weighing half a ton
Metal ring from rocket hits Kenya
Excitement in a village in Kenya: a metal ring weighing half a ton and apparently originating from space has crashed into the village of Mukuku in the south of the African country.
The Kenyan space agency, the Kenya Space Agency (KSA), announced on Wednesday that it was probably part of a space rocket. The metal ring had a diameter of around two and a half meters and weighed around 500 kilograms.
The metal part reportedly crashed into the village on Monday. The debris has been recovered and is now being examined. "Preliminary investigations indicate that the fallen object is a separation ring from a launch vehicle," the agency said.
Space agency: "This is an isolated case"
The separation ring should have burned up on re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere or fallen into uninhabited areas. "This is an isolated case," emphasized the KSA. The object posed no threat to public safety.
Similar incident to 2022 in India
A similar incident occurred in India in early April 2022. In the state of Maharashtra, in the west of the country, villagers discovered a large metal ring and a metal ball that had fallen from the sky.
Indian officials and space experts suspected at the time that the debris and parts were from a Chinese rocket that had been launched into space more than a year earlier.
In 2020, debris from a Long March rocket fell on the Ivory Coast. Although it caused property damage in several villages, fortunately there were no fatalities or injuries.
