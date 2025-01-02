426,012 people without a job at the end of December

Rise in unemployment figures slowed slightly

Together with the AMS, the government has focused on training and further education measures, enabling over 270,000 people to gain higher qualifications in 2024. "Thanks to the second-largest per capita budget for active labor market policy, the framework conditions for rapid and effective training and further education for unemployed people were in place in 2024," said Kocher. He pointed out that unemployment rose by an average of 33,121 people year-on-year in the first quarter, while the fourth quarter of the year saw the smallest increase in the number of people registered with the AMS, with an increase of 30,390 people.