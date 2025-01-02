Carlsen on accusations of cheating: “I’m joking with Jan”

Niemann referred to the course of the final via X and called for an investigation. "This is cause for an investigation by the FIDE Ethics Committee," he wrote. "I cannot believe that two players who maliciously accused me and tried to ruin my career are openly breaking the rules. The irony just can't get any worse." Usually a game of Armageddon Chess is played to decide the match. However, this variant was not planned for the World Blitz Chess Championship.