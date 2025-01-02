Was the World Championship colluded?
Carlsen on accusations of cheating: “I’m joking with Jan”
Magnus Carlsen counters the accusation that he agreed a draw before the final of the World Blitz Chess Championship. "I've never agreed a draw in advance in my career," he wrote on X.
He referred to a video in which Carlsen talks to the Russian Jan Nepomniashchi about the outcome of the game and the proposal to FIDE. He said: "If they refuse, then we can just play short draws until they resign."
Carlsen later wrote: "In the video I'm joking with Jan. This was obviously not an attempt to influence FIDE." The content of the conversation was a "bad joke", Carlsen continued. "I think the game itself showed two players who play chess at a high level, who are equal and both deserved to win."
According to the federation, Carlsen only got up when the score was 3.5:3.5 and publicly suggested to his opponent that he should not play on. The chief arbiter accepted this after FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich had also previously agreed. In his position, he is authorized by the tournament regulations to make a decision in unforeseen cases.
Tiredness decisive for decision
Carlsen said in the press conference: "I think the audience could understand that we were both very tired and nervous. Some people will like it, others won't. It is what it is." Carlsen's quarter-final opponent Hans Niemann from the USA also played a role in the discussion. Two years ago, Carlsen made accusations of cheating, and the ensuing legal dispute was only settled a year later.
Niemann referred to the course of the final via X and called for an investigation. "This is cause for an investigation by the FIDE Ethics Committee," he wrote. "I cannot believe that two players who maliciously accused me and tried to ruin my career are openly breaking the rules. The irony just can't get any worse." Usually a game of Armageddon Chess is played to decide the match. However, this variant was not planned for the World Blitz Chess Championship.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
