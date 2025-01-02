Four Hills Tournament
Nasty mind games are undesirable in the ÖSV team
Stefan Kraft conquered his "fear hill" in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and stayed in the race for the tour victory. He rates his colleagues as a tad stronger, but there are no mind games.
The "Krone" reports from Garmisch
"The good news is that everything is still possible," grinned Stefan Kraft on the outrun of the Olympic ski jump in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. This has not been the case in recent years, which is why the man from Salzburg was perfectly happy with eighth place.
"After the first jump, I was wondering what that was all about again (14th place, note), so I'm happy with how it is now." The Oberstdorf winner is just 8.7 points off the interim leader Daniel Tschofenig and only 0.8 points off Jan Hörl. "They are currently a shade better because they are more stable. But I also have my strengths and I'll try to annoy them with them," said the last Austrian winner of the Four Hills Tournament to date.
With his routine in particular, he is ahead of Tschofenig and Hörl, as Kraft has experienced almost everything in his long career. "Ten years ago, I was massively nervous in Bischofshofen," recalls Kraft. However, he deliberately holds back from giving his teammates any fighting words. "We're certainly not going to start any mind games, but want to bring it home as a team."
Here are the standings in the tour standings:
"Eggs in the hand"
Hörl, meanwhile, was not entirely satisfied with his fifth place - the fourth time in a row he has jumped to this position in Garmisch - as he made a small mistake with a big impact in the first run.
"It happened, you learn from mistakes," said the man from Salzburg after the competition and added eloquently: "I took my balls in my hands in the final." From the 26-year-old's point of view, "everything is still possible" ahead of the two home competitions in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen. But he also knows: "It won't be easy!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.