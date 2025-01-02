Vorteilswelt
Four Hills Tournament

Nasty mind games are undesirable in the ÖSV team

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 05:47

Stefan Kraft conquered his "fear hill" in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and stayed in the race for the tour victory. He rates his colleagues as a tad stronger, but there are no mind games.

The "Krone" reports from Garmisch

"The good news is that everything is still possible," grinned Stefan Kraft on the outrun of the Olympic ski jump in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. This has not been the case in recent years, which is why the man from Salzburg was perfectly happy with eighth place.

"After the first jump, I was wondering what that was all about again (14th place, note), so I'm happy with how it is now." The Oberstdorf winner is just 8.7 points off the interim leader Daniel Tschofenig and only 0.8 points off Jan Hörl. "They are currently a shade better because they are more stable. But I also have my strengths and I'll try to annoy them with them," said the last Austrian winner of the Four Hills Tournament to date.

Daniel Tschofenig (Bild: GEPA)
Daniel Tschofenig
(Bild: GEPA)

With his routine in particular, he is ahead of Tschofenig and Hörl, as Kraft has experienced almost everything in his long career. "Ten years ago, I was massively nervous in Bischofshofen," recalls Kraft. However, he deliberately holds back from giving his teammates any fighting words. "We're certainly not going to start any mind games, but want to bring it home as a team."

Here are the standings in the tour standings:

"Eggs in the hand"
 Hörl, meanwhile, was not entirely satisfied with his fifth place - the fourth time in a row he has jumped to this position in Garmisch - as he made a small mistake with a big impact in the first run.

"It happened, you learn from mistakes," said the man from Salzburg after the competition and added eloquently: "I took my balls in my hands in the final." From the 26-year-old's point of view, "everything is still possible" ahead of the two home competitions in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen. But he also knows: "It won't be easy!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
