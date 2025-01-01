Nézet-Séguin became music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, one of the most traditional orchestras in the USA, in 2012, with his current contract running until 2030 - despite the fact that the busy classical music expert, who has appeared at the Vienna State Opera six times to date, has held one of the most prestigious positions in the opera business since 2018: Following the inglorious dismissal of James Levine, New York's Metropolitan Opera decided to hire Nézet-Séguin as music director - here too until at least 2030.