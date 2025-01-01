Vorteilswelt
New Year's Concert 2026

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 14:45

Riccardo Muti conducted the Vienna Philharmonic's New Year's Concert for the seventh time as a "celebration of the finest". His successor knows the orchestra well - and still celebrates a premiere with the worldwide classical hit at the turn of the year. 

Yannick Nézet-Séguin was announced as the future conductor of the New Year's Concert on Wednesday. Although the music director of New York's Metropolitan Opera will be a newcomer to the New Year's Concert at the Musikverein on January 1st, classical music fans already know him from another prominent event of the Vienna Philharmonic: the Summer Night Concert in Schönbrunn. 

The 49-year-old Nézet-Séguin comes from an intellectual household and is the son of two university lecturers. Born in Montreal, Canada, he received piano lessons at an early age and later studied this alongside composition and conducting at the Conservatoire de musique du Québec, which is based there.

Nézet-Séguin then began his conducting career in 2000 as Principal Conductor of the Orchestre Métropolitain in his home city of Montreal - with a lifetime contract since 2019. In 2008, he was appointed Chief Conductor of the Rotterdams Philharmonisch Orkest, a position he held until 2018.

The audience - and the orchestra - love Riccardo Muti, and his succession will be challenging.
The audience - and the orchestra - love Riccardo Muti, and his succession will be challenging.
(Bild: APA/DIETER NAGL)

Breakthrough in Salzburg
However, the real international breakthrough came at the Salzburg Festival in 2008, when the then 33-year-old impressed audiences with his conducting of Gounod's "Roméo et Juliette". This became the initial spark for numerous guest conductorships with the world's most important orchestras - from the Berlin Philharmonic to the Vienna Philharmonic.

The conductors of the New Year's Concert

Clemens Krauss

1939

Clemens Krauss

1941-1945

Josef Krips

1946-1947

Clemens Krauss

1948-1954

Willi Boskovsky

1955-1979

Lorin Maazel

1980-1986

Herbert von Karajan

1987

Claudio Abbado

1988

Carlos Kleiber

1989

Zubin Mehta

1990

Claudio Abbado

1991

Carlos Kleiber

1992

Riccardo Muti

1993

Lorin Maazel

1994

Zubin Mehta

1995

Lorin Maazel

1996

Riccardo Muti

1997

Zubin Mehta

1998

Lorin Maazel

1999

Riccardo Muti

2000

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

2001

Seiji Ozawa

2002

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

2003

Riccardo Muti

2004

Lorin Maazel

2005

Mariss Jansons

2006

Zubin Mehta

2007

Georges Pretre

2008

Daniel Barenboim

2009

Georges Pretre

2010

Franz Welser-Möst

2011

Mariss Jansons

2012

Franz Welser-Möst

2013

Daniel Barenboim

2014

Zubin Mehta

2015

Mariss Jansons

2016

Gustavo Dudamel

2017

Riccardo Muti

2018

Christian Thielemann

2019

Andris Nelsons

2020

Riccardo Muti

2021

Daniel Barenboim

2022

Franz Welser-Möst

2023

Christian Thielemann

2024

Riccardo Muti

2025

Yannick Nézet-Séguin

2026 (designated)

Nézet-Séguin became music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, one of the most traditional orchestras in the USA, in 2012, with his current contract running until 2030 - despite the fact that the busy classical music expert, who has appeared at the Vienna State Opera six times to date, has held one of the most prestigious positions in the opera business since 2018: Following the inglorious dismissal of James Levine, New York's Metropolitan Opera decided to hire Nézet-Séguin as music director - here too until at least 2030.

Prominent predecessors
Nézet-Séguin has big shoes to fill. This year's conductor, Riccardo Muti, is one of the favorites of the Philharmoniker and the audience. And: only one conductor has conducted the New Year's Concert more often: Lorin Maazel, eleven times. His Indian colleague Zubin Mehta has made five appearances (1990, 1995, 1998, 2007 and 2015).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
