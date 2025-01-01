New Year's Concert 2026
Riccardo Muti conducted the Vienna Philharmonic's New Year's Concert for the seventh time as a "celebration of the finest". His successor knows the orchestra well - and still celebrates a premiere with the worldwide classical hit at the turn of the year.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin was announced as the future conductor of the New Year's Concert on Wednesday. Although the music director of New York's Metropolitan Opera will be a newcomer to the New Year's Concert at the Musikverein on January 1st, classical music fans already know him from another prominent event of the Vienna Philharmonic: the Summer Night Concert in Schönbrunn.
The 49-year-old Nézet-Séguin comes from an intellectual household and is the son of two university lecturers. Born in Montreal, Canada, he received piano lessons at an early age and later studied this alongside composition and conducting at the Conservatoire de musique du Québec, which is based there.
Nézet-Séguin then began his conducting career in 2000 as Principal Conductor of the Orchestre Métropolitain in his home city of Montreal - with a lifetime contract since 2019. In 2008, he was appointed Chief Conductor of the Rotterdams Philharmonisch Orkest, a position he held until 2018.
Breakthrough in Salzburg
However, the real international breakthrough came at the Salzburg Festival in 2008, when the then 33-year-old impressed audiences with his conducting of Gounod's "Roméo et Juliette". This became the initial spark for numerous guest conductorships with the world's most important orchestras - from the Berlin Philharmonic to the Vienna Philharmonic.
The conductors of the New Year's Concert
Clemens Krauss
1939
Clemens Krauss
1941-1945
Josef Krips
1946-1947
Clemens Krauss
1948-1954
Willi Boskovsky
1955-1979
Lorin Maazel
1980-1986
Herbert von Karajan
1987
Claudio Abbado
1988
Carlos Kleiber
1989
Zubin Mehta
1990
Claudio Abbado
1991
Carlos Kleiber
1992
Riccardo Muti
1993
Lorin Maazel
1994
Zubin Mehta
1995
Lorin Maazel
1996
Riccardo Muti
1997
Zubin Mehta
1998
Lorin Maazel
1999
Riccardo Muti
2000
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
2001
Seiji Ozawa
2002
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
2003
Riccardo Muti
2004
Lorin Maazel
2005
Mariss Jansons
2006
Zubin Mehta
2007
Georges Pretre
2008
Daniel Barenboim
2009
Georges Pretre
2010
Franz Welser-Möst
2011
Mariss Jansons
2012
Franz Welser-Möst
2013
Daniel Barenboim
2014
Zubin Mehta
2015
Mariss Jansons
2016
Gustavo Dudamel
2017
Riccardo Muti
2018
Christian Thielemann
2019
Andris Nelsons
2020
Riccardo Muti
2021
Daniel Barenboim
2022
Franz Welser-Möst
2023
Christian Thielemann
2024
Riccardo Muti
2025
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
2026 (designated)
Nézet-Séguin became music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, one of the most traditional orchestras in the USA, in 2012, with his current contract running until 2030 - despite the fact that the busy classical music expert, who has appeared at the Vienna State Opera six times to date, has held one of the most prestigious positions in the opera business since 2018: Following the inglorious dismissal of James Levine, New York's Metropolitan Opera decided to hire Nézet-Séguin as music director - here too until at least 2030.
Prominent predecessors
Nézet-Séguin has big shoes to fill. This year's conductor, Riccardo Muti, is one of the favorites of the Philharmoniker and the audience. And: only one conductor has conducted the New Year's Concert more often: Lorin Maazel, eleven times. His Indian colleague Zubin Mehta has made five appearances (1990, 1995, 1998, 2007 and 2015).
